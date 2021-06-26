News

The final day of the state track and field championships was historic for Banning Lewis. Mikayla Hutchison became the first state champion in the school's history by taking first in the Class 2A girls 100 in 12.53 seconds, "Being able to come here, and prove to all the people who told me I couldn't do it, that I just did it; it feels really good. This is just another pit stop on the way to what I want to do, which, eventually is Olympic Trials," says Mikayla Hutchison, Banning Lewis runner. That warranted a hug on the field with the first Banning Lewis boys state champion, Nate Early, "She's one of the biggest role models I've had. It's just great," says Nate Early of Banning Lewis. Early cleared six feet one inch and took home gold in the Class 2A high jump, "I'm so happy to build this foundation that we are starting. That title on me feels absolutely amazing, just being here," says Early.

Two years ago, Jahzara Davis finished third in the Class 4A girls 100 meter hurdles. Thanks to the pandemic, she had to wait two years to get another shot at the state crown. Mission accomplished. She took gold with a time of 14.62, "It's crazy! It's almost bitter sweet because I just don't want it to end. It's happening. It's pretty awesome! It hasn't even really hit yet," says Jahzara Davis, Sand Creek 100 meter hurdles champion.

Discovery Canyon's Brian Rose wasn't great in his qualifying heat, but he bounced back by taking first in the boys 100 meter hurdles, "When I started pulling ahead in the race, usually my ending just keeps getting faster and faster. At that point, I kind of knew that I finally had it. Crossing that finish line was like walking into heaven. It was just crazy," says Brian Rose, Discovery Canyon 100 meter hurdles champion.

