Cool and rainy weather continues

Tonight: Scattered showers likely for much of central/southern Colorado through the evening tonight. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for the Sangre De Cristo's and into Chaffee County as slow moving thunderstorms could be problematic for local burn scar areas. Gradually Colorado Springs will dry out after midnight tonight with showers continuing across the southeast into Sunday morning. Low temperatures to 50 degrees in Colorado Springs and 54 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies but high temperatures will run a few degrees warmer compared to today, reaching 68 degrees in Colorado Springs and 73 in Pueblo. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible through much of the day, but the overall severity will again remain low.

Extended: Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms through Thursday with temperatures gradually pushing back into the low 80s by the end of the work week. For the time being a dominant ridge of high pressure across the pacific northwest will continue to bring unseasonable cool and rainy weather our way, which is a very good thing for improving drought conditions.

