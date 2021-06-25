Lightness Awareness Week – tips on how to stay safe

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Saturday marks the end of Lightness Awareness Week. The week was designed to inform people on how to be lightning aware.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that lightning can occur any time of the year, but fatalities are the highest during the summer. The CDC says July is generally the month with the most lightning.

Every thunderstorm produces lightning. The National Weather Service explains there are different types of lightning and lightning can produce negatively or positively charged flashes. While both can be deadly, the positive flashes generally are more destructive.

According to the National Weather Service, the Pikes Peak Region is a hotspot for lightning.

The NWS says people tend to wait far too long outdoors with a thunderstorm approaching before taking shelter. According to data, roughly 25 people die from lightning each year with hundreds more being injured. About two-thirds of the deaths are associated with outdoor recreational activities.

If storms are in the forecast, the NWS suggests people make their way to a safe shelter.

In Colorado, thunderstorms typically develop over the mountains after 11 a.m. The rule of thumb when hiking any of Colorado's mounts is to be off the summit by noon.

While being indoors significantly lowers the risk of being struck by lightning, NWS says dangerous electrical currents associate with lightning can enter homes through wires, cables, or pipes that connect to the building from the outside. People are advised to stay away from plumbing during a thunderstorm, which includes sinks, tubs, showers, or washers.

The NWS also gave tips on what to do if you're with someone who's been hit. The NWS says some lightning-related deaths could be prevented if the victims were attended to promptly.

First, check to see if the victim is breathing and has a pulse then start cardio-pulmonary resuscitation if needed. Then immediately call 9-1-1. It's also important to try to move the victim to a safer place to prevent anyone else from being hit.

The NWS also says people who've been struck by lightning do not carry an electrical charge and are safe to handle.

During Lightning Safety Awareness Week, the NWS also provided resources for survivors. The NWS says being hit by lightning can completely alter someone's life.

For more information on Lightning Safety Awareness Week, click here. Each day had different topics the NWS covered, including infographics.