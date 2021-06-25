Day two of the State Track and Field Championships

News

It was a big day for small schools. Springfield won the Class 1A girls 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:52:92, nearly four seconds ahead of the field, "This is my second time competing, and we have our senior here, and 2 others in their first time running. Being able to experience that moment with these girls makes it so much more awesome," says Alayah Meltabarger, 4x200 relay champion. Anna Willis became the latest Willis sister to dominate. She won the state crown in the Class 3A pole vault, clearing 12.06 feet. She tried to break her sister's state record, but the wind made that and issue. She's only a freshman, so she'll get another shot at it. She starts her high school career in style, "There was a lot of pressure on me for sure, because there were three sisters ahead of me who all won state. I am really thankful for the opportunity. I'm really grateful for it," says Anna Willis, TCA state champion pole vaulter. Isabel Case from the Colorado Springs Christian School won the girls 800 meter run, leaving her opponents in the dust, winning by nearly two full seconds.