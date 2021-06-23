Pueblo School District 60 opens Online School for grades 1-8

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Education approved an Online School for grades 1-8 for Pueblo School District 60.

Assistant Superintendent Suzanne Morey announced the new virtual school during Tuesday's D60 Board of Education regular meeting.

In a statement on D60's website, Morey said, "We’ve been looking closely at the interest and enrollment numbers. We’ve seen the most interest at the elementary and middle school levels, and a little bit less at the high school levels. And so we are going to be moving forward in the 2021-22 school year with the Online School for Grades 1 through 8."

The school is expected to open in the fall and will be under Principal Stephanie Markert. Enrollment for the Online School is open through June 30.

According to D60, the Online School was originally supposed to serve students K-12. But that decision was changed due to Dutch Clark Digital and the Paragon Learning Center offering flexible remote learning plans for current high schoolers.

Now, families that registered their high school students for the Online School will be contacted by Rich Mestas, principal of Dutch Clark at Paragon.

