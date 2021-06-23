Colorado Springs Police increase DUI enforcement ahead of 4th of July

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say they're bumping up DUI enforcement ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend.

According to CSPD, the initiative will last throughout the summer. CSPD says the goal is to make roads and citizens safer this season.

CSPD will be increasing DUI Enforcement over the upcoming 4th of July Holiday and throughout the summer. Our goal is to make the roadways safer for the citizens of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Region. Make the right call and don’t drive impaired. #DontBeaBuzzkiller pic.twitter.com/nMjCPRlat0 — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 22, 2021

CSPD asks people to "make the right call" and not drive impaired.