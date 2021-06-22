Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo tickets on sale

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is happening after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This will be the 80th year the event has happened.

The 2021 rodeo season kicked off on June 16 with the Western Street Breakfast. The breakfast raised money for military members and their families.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo runs from July 14 through the 17. There will be live music, steer roping, food, mutton bustin, and of course bull riding.

Organizers say they want everyone to feel welcome to the festival.

"You don't have to be a rodeo fan to enjoy rodeo. Rodeo fans will enjoy it, non-fans will enjoy it. Tourists come out and watch, it's just fun," said Mike McCoy, president of the 80th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

Tickets are on sale now at a discounted rate through July 2. Click here to get tickets to the four night event at the Norris Penrose Event Center.