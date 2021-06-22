Book tour raising awareness for mental health comes to Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A mother-daughter duo is raising mental health awareness one library at a time.

Sonja Wasden and her daughter Rachel Siddoway co-wrote the book 'An Impossible Life.' The book details Sonja's journey living with bipolar disorder.

"I hid my mental illness for more than 20 years," said Wasden.

Wasden, no longer hiding from her mental illness, says she used to put up a front that she was living the perfect life, married to a hospital CEO and living in a beautiful home with three children.

Her life was everything but picture-perfect. Wasden says she dealt with emotional eating and lashing out. She was banned from her son's high school for arguing with a teacher, banned from a Michael's store for constantly showing up and exhibiting obsessive behavior. Wasden was also suicidal.

"At 16, I found her suicide note, and I was so hurt," said Siddoway.

At 35, Wasden was involuntarily admitted and diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She says from that moment she didn't want to hide anymore.

"I was taken to the hospital where my husband was CEO and the leading psychiatrist there told him never bring her back to this hospital again take her somewhere where people don’t know you. A fire was lit in me. I thought I’m done hiding the truth needs to be told and I need to come forward and bravely stand with the mentally ill," said Wasden.

Part of that included writing the book with her daughter, which details what she's been through.

Before COVID, Wasden and Siddoway started a tour around the United States to visit local libraries and donate copies of the book for free.

"We want other people to realize this isn’t a life sentence just because you get a mental health diagnosis doesn’t mean your life is over," said Siddoway.

On Monday, the pair continued that journey in Colorado bringing the books to the Penrose Library in Colorado Springs.

"So many people feel lost, and I think as Sonja really shared in her story, she didn’t know where to turn for so long. Now they’re able to go through and in each state highlight places that everyone struggling with mental illnesses can go and look for services," said Kayla Rockhold, a social worker at the Pikes Peak Library District.

Rockhold's job is to connect people with the resources they need. She says the need in our community is high.

"I probably meet with upwards of 100 people a month," said Rockhold.

Wasden hopes her story shows other people there is help out there.

"There are millions of people who are living with disabilities and illnesses that have lives that are doing things and accomplishing great things, and I think everyone needs to know if you have a mental health disability or challenge you deserve that too and you can have that," said Wasden.

If you are looking for mental health resources you can call the library (719) 389-8968 ext. 2506 to reach Kaylas Rockhold. For hours and more information you can visit the website.