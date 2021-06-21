Zolanye McCully-Bachicha appointed as new District 4 representative for Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following a special session Monday, Pueblo City Council appointed Zolanye McCully-Bachicha as the new representative for District 4.

During the special session, the city council heard from Phillip Padilla, John Wark, Zolayne McCully-Bachicha, Eric Segall, and Christopher Salgado.

City council members asked the candidates questions on why they thought they would be the best fit to represent District 4 and their plans for Pueblo.

Following the interviews, the city council had a short recess before votes were read. McCully-Bachicha won 4-2, with two votes going towards John Wark.

During her interview, McCully-Bachicha told council members she was born and raised in Pueblo, specifically the Bessemer area. She graduated from Colorado State University with a business degree before returning to Pueblo to receive a nursing degree from CSU-Pueblo. Currently, she said she works for her family's business.

McCully-Bachicha also told council members she plans on focusing on education, sustaining jobs in the community, and homelessness.

McCully-Bachicha fills the vacancy in District 4 following the death of council member Ray Aguilera, who passed away in May. However, Aguilera had a term of two years, through 2023. McCully-Bachicha will only fill the position through the next municipal election. If she wishes to remain in office, she will need to run in the November 2021 election.

Watch the full interview special session below:

For the vote, watch below: