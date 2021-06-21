Helping dogs through music, HSPPR raising money for new sound system

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the past two years, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has been using music to keep dogs in their care calm and stimulated.

This has also included some trial and error, figuring out what music they like and don't like.

"Music from the 1940s to the 1950s, meditative, Celtic, bagpipes, didgeridoos, they love listening to these weird sounds that stimulate them, and it also helps to relax them," said Gretchen Pressley with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Pressley says the music helps with their mental health.

"Mental health is just as important as physical health for our homeless pets, and studies have shown being in a small kennel, which keeps them safe, can also deteriorate their mental health," said Pressley.

The Humane Society has been playing the music on old CD players, but that takes up manpower and doesn't reach all the dogs. To make the experience better, they want to upgrade to a new sound system. The new system will allow music to play through overhead speakers using a streaming service.

Pressley says the music also helps show the dogs true personalities to get them adopted faster.

They need to raise $12,000. If you would like to help out you can visit their Facebook page and website.