Concerning social media posts put Liberty High School and Timberview Middle School on lockout

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 12 p.m. on Monday, Liberty High School went on a Lockout.

According to Academy District 20, the Lockout is related to concerning social media posts.

The district says the school is working closely with the Colorado Springs Police Department and District Security to investigate the situation.

Being under lockout is not the same as a lockdown. A lockout means:

The perimeter of the school is secured

All students remain indoors

All perimeter doors are locked

Attendance is taken

School runs normally

Due to the proximity, Timberview Middle School is also on lockout