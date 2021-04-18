1 killed in crash near La Junta Sunday

News

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash Sunday near La Junta.

The crash happened around 8:47 a.m., on Otero County Road Z, near State Highway 350.

According to CSP, the 48-year-old driver of a 2001 Ford Escort was traveling eastbound on Otero County Road Z at a high rate of speed, when his car failed to negotiate a left turn and ran off the right side of the roadway.

His car began overturning, and became airborne across a small pond. The driver was ejected from the car and died on scene.

Authorities believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRDO News Channel 13 for updates.