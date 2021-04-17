Crews respond to fatal accident in Fountain

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple agencies responded to a fatal accident near Mesa Ridge High School on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at the intersection of Mesa Ridge Pkwy and Fountain Mesa Rd., just after 9 p.m.

According to KRDO crews on scene, Colorado State Patrol, Fountain Police and Fountain Fire responded.

The intersection is currently closed to traffic at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRDO News Channel 13 for updates.