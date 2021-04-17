City of Boulder, Museum of Boulder partner to create ‘Boulder Strong’ memorial

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) --Planning is currently underway for both short-term and permanent memorials to honor the victims of the mass shooting in March.

The City of Boulder and the Museum of Boulder at Tebo Center have partnered for the project, which is still in the early planning stages.

A temporary memorial fence on Table Mesa Drive is currently home to thousands of items placed there by the community in solidarity.

“Our community is still reeling from the recent tragedy and will be grieving for a long time to come,” said Interim City Manager Chris Meschuk. “The city is committed to honoring the victims and preserving the outpouring of support embodied in this organically created tribute.”

Both the city and museum plan to evolve the current memorial overtime as future plans are considered. Within the next week, the museum, supported by volunteers, will be moving items from the temporary tribute location to another site a few feet away to allow better access in the area. Other plans are anticipated to take shape following the one-month remembrance.

“The Museum of Boulder is respectfully seeking to serve as a conduit to help our community heal,” said Lori Preston, Executive Director of the Museum of Boulder. “The process of preservation of artifacts, stories and oral histories is especially important at this time in light of the pandemic and limited ability for family members and friends of loved ones to attend the vigils and visit the sites.”

