ALS Walk, Run or Ride for those who can’t in Colorado Springs Sunday

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sunday, 9Round Kickboxing Fitness is holding an "ALS Walk, Run or Ride for those who can't" in Colorado Springs.

9Round says, "We are raising money to fund research into finding a cure and treatment options for ALS, ie Lou

Gehrig's disease. This is a terrible disease where the person’s body shuts down but their mind

remains completely functional."

Rich Kiser, a pharamacist with St. Francis Medical Center says, "I have had a few friends pass away from this disease and I would love to see some good treatment options available for these patients, as there currently are no

beneficial treatments. Let's walk, run and ride for those who can’t."

Sunday's walk, run or ride starts at 1800 Recreation Way, Colorado Springs, 80907. Starting at 9:00 a.m. is the 12-mile bike ride, while the 5k walk or run begins at 10:00 a.m. For more information, click here.