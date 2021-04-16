Weidner Field grand opening in downtown Colorado Springs approaches

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO)- The Switchbacks FC are on the brink of stepping onto their new fresh coconut turf field for the grand opening of their new stadium, Weidner Field, set for May 21.

This is an exciting time for soccer fans, but also for music fans because there will be two concerts happening back to back the weekend after their grand opening on May 28 and 29.

Vice President of the Switchbacks FC James Ragain says it is eye-opening to finally see this become a reality.

"It is amazing, it has been a long road and this has been a journey from 2014," said Ragain.

A journey coming to life, as the $50 million downtown stadium will feature a brand new scoreboard, a jumbotron, and a coconut turf field. The coconut turf field is made from 100 percent environmentally friendly materials, a combination of organic fibers and cork to make the illusion of real dirt in the grass.

Fans can also expect state-of-the-art technology as it will be a completely digital and touchless experience. According to Ragain, the venue will be one of the safest in the city.

"From purchasing tickets to getting your tickets scanned, to sitting in your seat ordering food and beverage, a hot dog and a beer, that can all be done on your mobile device and it is easy," added Ragain.

All you'll have to do is download the Switchbacks FC app which is said to be available soon.

But it's more than just soccer at Weidner Field, it's a venue that the city can depend on for concerts and other events in the Springs.

"I feel like we lose a lot of our entertainment and entertainment dollars locally to Denver--now with a bigger size venue we can fit 15,000 people and bring in bigger artists and for the Springs and Pueblo to enjoy and not have to go all the way up to Denver," said Ragain.

Testing this theory the first month of their grand opening with a pair of back-to-back concerts happening Memorial Day weekend. The Latin concert featuring some big names in regional Mexican music like Chiquis, the daughter of late Mexican artist, Jenni Rivera and Lupillo Rivera, her brother, among others.

"It is just a way to bring entertainment for the Latin community that they do not have access to, it has been built very purposely for the Latin community to build that camaraderie," added Ragain.

There will also be a country music concert the next day, starting country singer Justin Moore and Chris Janson.

Despite the many hurdles they had to overcome during this pandemic the feeling of it finally coming all together is surreal for them.

There will be a soft opening will take place on April 24, with a friendly match taking place for season ticket holders to attend.

