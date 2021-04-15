Yoga on the Rocks and Film on the Rocks back at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

News

MORRISON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Yoga on the Rocks is back at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

In June and July, the River Yoga Team will lead flows every weekend.

Classes begin at 7 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday starting June 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. It's $17 per person, and tickets must be bought in advance.

People will need to bring their own yoga mat and and water.

Click here for tickets and more information.

In addition to Yoga on the Rocks, Film on the Rocks is back for its 22nd season.

This year, Red Rocks is offering both a drive-in movie experience and in-amphitheatre films.

Film on the Rocks is in collaboration with Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues.

Tickets cost $59.50 per car, regardless of the number of passengers. For shows inside the amphitheatre, tickets start at $16. All tickets must be bought beforehand.

The first drive-in movie is Wednesday, May 26. The first in-amphitheatre film is Monday, July 12.

For more information and tickets, click here.