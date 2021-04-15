UCCS accepts city’s tree-planting challenge, plans to plant 150 trees by end of April

News



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- University of Colorado Colorado Springs is rising to the city's 150th Anniversary challenge, which aims to plant over 18,000 trees by the end of July.

The university’s participation in the challenge was headed by a senior undergraduate who applied for a grant through the Colorado Tree Coalition. The coalition provided a $1,500 grant, which was then matched by the UCCS office of sustainability.

The trees planted on campus will be purchased from local nurseries to support the local economy.

University officials said the tree planting challenge is a part of their ongoing sustainability efforts. They’re hoping home owners jump on board, too.

“Trees help reduce the heat of your own home, so your electricity bill will be reduced," said Kimberly Reeves, with the UCCS Office of Sustainability. "They're beautiful, and help mitigate the heat island effect in terms of the 300 days we get of sunshine.”

Coming up on Saturday, April 17th, seven trees will be planted at Soaring Eagles Park near the Colorado Springs Airport in celebration of Arbor day.

Community members can participate virtually in the tree planting challenge as well by riding an electric bike with the nonprofit PikeRide. By riding your bike one mile, you reduce your carbon footprint by about 36 kilograms, which is the equivalent of the work of two trees.

If you decide to plant a physical tree - make sure you keep track of it on through the city’s “Tree Tracker."

As of April 15th, almost planted almost 5,000 trees have been planted in Colorado Springs.