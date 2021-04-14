RV catches fire near Norris Penrose Event Center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is investigating an RV fire that happened near the Norris Penrose Event Center.
Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to reports of an RV fully engulfed in flames at 945 Lower Gold Camp Rd.
CSFD says the bulk of the fire was contained just before 4:30 p.m. However, smoke could be seen coming from that area.
The fire didn't threaten any other structures, and CSFD reports no injuries.
Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.
