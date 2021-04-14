Frontier offering $19 flights to Grand Junction and Durango out of DIA

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- With travel picking up, Frontier Airlines announced new routes and some new deals in Colorado, including cheap flights to two Colorado cities.

Frontier is offering flights to Durango and Grand Junction. Tickets cost $19 one-way.

There are also new routes to Anchorage, Alaska, and Kalispell, Montana with prices ranging between $50 and $70.

Unfortunately, none of the new flights leave from the Colorado Springs Airport. All new flights are going out of Denver International Airport.