On the Lookout: Repeat criminal from Pueblo wanted once more

Pueblo Police, in partnership with the Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force, is asking for help to locate Damion Morgan.

The 27-year-old has a warrant for failing to appear on assault charges.

Five years ago, Morgan served time in federal prison for serving as a lookout during a robbery of the RJC Firearms in Pueblo. Morgan was paid for his role in the conspiracy with heroin, according to the Department of Justice.

Morgan is described as a Black male, 5'7", weighing 180 pounds.

If you know where Morgan may be, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

