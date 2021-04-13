Colorado Springs vaccine clinic uses new, high-tech storage fridge

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One local clinic is hoping to ease concerns about vaccine storage after thousands of doses were possibly mishandled by a different company in the area.

The Colorado Community Clinic in Colorado Springs -- administering vaccines with its neighbor, Urgent CareX -- showed KRDO its new, state of the art, smart fridge Tuesday. It's one of the first to make its way to Colorado.

The $10,000 "Minibar RX," paid for with donations to the non-profit, has a password, an alarm, and a ten hour back-up battery. It also tells you when vaccines are defrosted and ready for use.

Dr. Janak Joshi with the clinic hopes this gives patients peace of mind, and inspires other healthcare providers to consider getting one.

"I wanted to show them the technology is out there, and a clinic like ours is using it so that we can make sure that the vaccine is safe," said Dr. Joshi.

Dr. Joshi told KRDO there are plenty of open vaccine appointments at the Colorado Community Clinic. You can give them a call at 719-390-3150 to schedule yours.