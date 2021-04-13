After 6-year battle, Pueblo County approves construction of new jail

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution to pay for a new jail in Pueblo County, and an extension to Joe Martinez Boulevard, providing another route from Pueblo West to Pueblo.

The total project cost is approximately $115 million. Commissioner Garrison Ortiz says the jail will cost approximately $90 million while the 4-lane Joe Martinez Boulevard extension is estimated to cost around $20-$25 million.

The new jail, built on the northwest part of the county, will include around 670 beds, an on-site infirmary, and will be environmentally friendly. Ortiz says the jail will be one of the first in the country to achieve 'net-zero' emissions.

Since 2015, the county has tried to pass a sales tax to fund a new jail several times but voters shut it down every time.

A sales tax increase was shut down by voters in 2019, however, they did approve a sales tax increase for recreation cannabis products within the county. Ortiz says along with financial maneuvering the cannabis sales tax increase is a primary driver to help pay for the project.

"A jail is not necessarily the funnest or most appealing of projects to the community," said Commissioner Garrison Ortiz. "But at the end of the day we are tasked with looking after the financial and legal exposure of the county. Sometimes doing the job is tough and you have to do the things that maybe aren't fun but are necessary."

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says the current jail is in disrepair, and they’ve said security at the jail is compromised. However, the largest issue is overcrowding.

On Tuesday, dozens of deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office stood at the front steps of the Pueblo County Courthouse to support the passage of the resolution.

"My deputies have been really excited I don't think a week goes by or maybe a day goes by where our deputies say 'hey Sheriff where are we on the new jail?'," said Sheriff Kirk Taylor.

"My deputies have been really excited I don't think a week goes by or maybe a day goes by where our deputies say 'hey Sheriff where are we on the new jail?'," said Sheriff Kirk Taylor.

Back in 2019 when voters in Pueblo County shot down a sales tax increase to purchase a new jail for the third time, Taylor said he would continue to push for the project.

"We had to find the right formula as a community," said Sheriff Taylor. "I said [in 2019] I was going to keep pushing for this jail as a community or until we get it or they throw me out. Well, they haven't thrown me out yet."

On Tuesday, elected officials also highlighted potential economic benefits stemming from a new jail, as well as an extension to Joe Martinez Boulevard.

"We’ve got plans and we are talking to developers for affordable housing in that area,” said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar on Tuesday. “For market-rate housing, workforce housing. We are hoping this will sort of kick-off development in that area of town that has been long neglected."

Despite the project, Commissioner Ortiz promises that the county's debt service commitment will continue to go down. Pueblo County's current debt service commitment sits at $8.3 million.