Pueblo City Council approves first reading of renaming Pueblo park after fallen FBI agent

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During the Pueblo City Council work session and regular meeting on Monday, the council members approved the first reading for renaming a southside park after a fallen Pueblo hero.

Renaming Starlite Park to Laura's Park, after FBI Special Agent Pueblo native Laura Schwartzenberger, will be open to public comment on April 26th.

On February 2, Schwartzenberger died along with FBI Agent Dan Alfin in Florida while executing a search warrant.

In March, a group calling "For the Love of Laura Committee", spoke to City Council about renaming Starlite Park after her. According to a proposed resolution, the cost to replace the park name sign will be done through donations.

Schwartzenberger grew up in Pueblo and attended Colorado State University.

She had been with the FBI since 2005, focused on crimes against children, and most recently was assigned to the Miami Field Office Innocent Images National Initiative.

"We are fortunate to be recognized as the Home of Heroes primarily because of the four individuals from Pueblo who received the Congressional Medal of Honor and we need to be proud of those men," said a statement to City Council from For the Love of Laura. "But we have the opportunity to now honor a woman from Pueblo who also made her mark as an FBI Special agent fighting a different war -- a war to protect our children."

According to the Miami Herald, a street outside of a school where she would inform students on the dangers of social media was named after her.

On March 16, representatives approved naming a portion of the street outside of Rockway Middle School in Westchester "“Laura Schwartzenberger Way.”

