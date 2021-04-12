New Veteran Affairs vaccination clinic open in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is now offering all veterans COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado Springs.

The new vaccination clinic comes shortly after Congress passed the SAVE LIVES Act, which allows the VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to veterans who are not eligible to enroll in VA healthcare, spouses of veterans, and veteran caregivers.

U.S. Navy veteran Richard Christian received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. He says he was initially hesitant to get the vaccine, but is ultimately glad he received it.

He says we all have a part to play to get things back to normal.

"To get back to some sort of normalcy, to maybe get rid of these masks and enjoy our families, we have to seriously think about what we can do to get there," Richard says.

"So, by me thinking, "maybe I didn't want to get it," I got it. And now I've played a part of that, I'm part of that wheel that's getting us back to where we all want to be."

Richard encourages others, and veterans like him, to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination site is located at 2260 East Pikes Peak Avenue in the Springs. The site accepts walk-ins, but the VA strongly encourages that you register for an appointment online, and wait 24 hours before arriving for your vaccine. The site is open Monday thru Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine and the one-and-done Johnson + Johnson dose. If supplies run out, veterans will be offered an appointment for a later date and time.

Veterans enrolled with VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System can text “Vaccine” to 53079 to self-schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. They can also schedule an appointment during their next VA visit or by phone, 24/7, at 888-336-8262.

Non-enrolled Veterans, spouses, caregivers and The Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs recipients who would like to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from VA-ECHCS are requested to sign up here: www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine. They should allow at least one business day before arriving to the clinic to receive their vaccine.

Veterans interested in enrolling in VA health care should visit www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.

For additional information, contact vhaechcommunications@va.gov.