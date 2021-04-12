I-25 Gap Project full nightly closures at the County Line Road bridge
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers should be prepared for major traffic impacts along the I-25 gap project this week.
Sunday, CDOT announced full overnight closures for portions of the road.
- Monday, April 12, there will be full closure southbound I-25 at the County Line Bridge, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning
- Tuesday, April 13, there will be a full closure of northbound I-25 at the County Line Road Bridge, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning
- Thursday, April 15, there will be a full closure northbound I-25 at County Line Bridge, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning
- Friday, April 16, there will be full closure southbound I-25 at the County Line Bridge, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning
CDOT says drivers should expect delays and are asked to plan ahead or look for a detour, such as as Highway 83 to the east.
Work on the County Line Road bridge at the El Paso/Douglas County line has ramped up, and these closures will help keep the project moving.
