I-25 Gap Project full nightly closures at the County Line Road bridge

News

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers should be prepared for major traffic impacts along the I-25 gap project this week.

Sunday, CDOT announced full overnight closures for portions of the road.

Monday, April 12 , there will be full closure southbound I-25 at the County Line Bridge, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning

, there will be full closure southbound I-25 at the County Line Bridge, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning Tuesday, April 13 , there will be a full closure of northbound I-25 at the County Line Road Bridge, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning

, there will be a full closure of northbound I-25 at the County Line Road Bridge, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning Thursday, April 15 , there will be a full closure northbound I-25 at County Line Bridge, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning

, there will be a full closure northbound I-25 at County Line Bridge, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning Friday, April 16, there will be full closure southbound I-25 at the County Line Bridge, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning

CDOT says drivers should expect delays and are asked to plan ahead or look for a detour, such as as Highway 83 to the east.

Work on the County Line Road bridge at the El Paso/Douglas County line has ramped up, and these closures will help keep the project moving.