DUI suspect injured after crashing motorcycle in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - CSPD says a man suspected of DUI was injured after he crashed his motorcycle around 2:50 Monday morning in Colorado Springs.

According to police, the man failed to navigate the turn from Powers Blvd., onto Aeroplaza Drive, crashed, and was thrown from the motorcycle sustaining injuries.

Police said the man was treated for his injuries and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving. No other information was given about the incident.