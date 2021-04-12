Amtrak, Colorado Front Range Commission discuss future passenger rail plans

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- Leaders from Amtrak and the Colorado Front Range Commission hosted a roundtable discussion on Monday to provide an update on plans for a passenger rail along the Front Range, from Pueblo to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn and President Stephen Gardner reinforced their commitment to partnering with Colorado on the project during the company's first roundtable since announcing plans to add more than 30 new routes within a 15 year period.

"There's no question if Congress can enact something like what the President has proposed, we'll have huge opportunities to accelerate investment and address what we think is a nationwide need," Gardner said.

Under the Biden Administration's $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan, $80 billion would be assigned to Amtrak rail repairs, improvements and route expansions.

"Regardless of whether or not this funding comes forward, the state of Colorado is committed to moving forward a passenger rail line along the Front Range," Jill Gaebler said, Front Range Commissioner and Colorado Springs city council member.

According to Gaebler, 85 percent of the state's growth is occurring along the Front Range, prompting the need for a transportation alternative.

Front Range Commission Vice Chair Sal Pace also pointed to reinforced Colorado legislative support with the introduction of a new bill by Senate President Leroy Garcia (D- Pueblo) on Friday, which would create Front Range rail districts throughout the state to provide additional funding for the project.

