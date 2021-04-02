Biden infrastructure plan offers promising sign for Front Range passenger rail system

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado's vision for a Front Range passenger rail system may soon become a reality.

The Biden Administration announced a $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan Wednesday for the U.S., called the 'American Jobs Plan,' which designates $80 billion to rail repairs, improvements and route expansions.

Following the announcement, Amtrak released its plans to add more than 30 new routes over the next 15 years, in addition to repairs and much needed improvements. One proposed route from Pueblo to Cheyenne, Wyoming would create a corridor along the Front Range, with stops in Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins.

"I think the residents of Colorado Springs and Pueblo should see this as a positive step in the right direction," Sal Pace said, former Pueblo County Commissioner and current Vice Chair of the Southwest Chief & Front Range Passenger Rail Commission.

Since its creation in 2017, the commission has been working on a plan for a Front Range passenger rail system.

