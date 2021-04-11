Man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 115 Sunday

News

FREMONT CO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is investigating, after a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

According to CSP, the crash happened on Highway 115 at mile post 24 near Penrose, just after 10 a.m.

The 72-year-old victim was traveling south on a 2000 Harley Davidson, when his motorcycle failed to navigate a left turn and went off the right shoulder. The motorcycle began to overturn and ejected the man.

CSP said the driver died on scene and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

