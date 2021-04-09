The Arc Pikes Peak Region looking for stolen van

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local nonprofit is asking for help finding its stolen van.

The Arc Pikes Peak Region says their van was stolen Thursday around 2 a.m.

It's a white 2011 Toyota Sienna with The Arc Pikes Peak Region's logo on both sides of the van.

The Arc Pikes Peak Region

The van is used to transport people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to various events and activities with The Arc Pikes Peak Region.

If you see the van, you're asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000 or The Arc Pikes Peak Region at (719)-471-4800.