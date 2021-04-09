PETA offering reward of up to $5,000 in deer-darting case

News

Walsenburg, CO (KRDO) -- PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information could lead to the arrest of whoever is responsible for shooting three deer with blow darts.

On April 1, Colorado Parks and Wildlife got a report of the injured deer and found an older one with a dart through its leg, and two younger does, one shot in the nose and the other in its neck.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officers sedated and treated two of them, but the deer with the neck would ran off before it could be helped.

“Whoever did this was intentionally inflicting pain and causing these animals to suffer,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder told PETA. “This is illegal harassment of wildlife. It’s something we take very seriously.”

“Someone out there used a family of gentle deer for target practice, leaving a terrified young doe injured and alone,” said PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “Every animal in Walsenburg is in danger as long as this abuser is at large, and PETA urges anyone with information to come forward immediately.”

If you have any tips about the case, you are urged to contact Sauder directly at 719-989-1027. You can also contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us to remain anonymous.