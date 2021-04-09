Number of neurological disorder diagnoses on the rise since beginning of pandemic

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A new study released by The Lancet Psychiatry journal shows that as many as one in three COVID-19 survivors have been diagnosed with a neurological or psychological. The study found 34% of those who had COVID-19 received a diagnosis for a mental health condition within six months of their infection.

The most common diagnosis is anxiety, followed by mood disorders.

"It took a toll," Carlos Villafan, LPC of Mind Renewal in Colorado Springs says.

"It took a toll mentally, physically -- [the patients] didn't know if they were going to recover from this thing."

The study did not uncover why the link between COVID-19 and anxiety exists. But Carlos says clinicians are seeing an overall rise in patients being diagnosed with anxiety -- COVID and non-COVID-19 patients, alike.

Carlos says it's possible to have a healthy amount of worry. But it's when we begin to over-worry, as he calls it, when it becomes concerning.

"It impacts and it affects your day-to-day functioning -- your daily living activities, the ability to do your job, the ability to perform hygiene, to eat."



Carlos explains to KRDO that many of his patients struggle with the idea of returning to first-hand interaction with others, calling it something that we have to relearn how to do.

"They're thinking about what to expect, and how to keep myself safe, and do I have to sanitize everything all day, every day,"



The mental health therapists stresses the importance of properly addressing how you are feeling mentally, physically, and emotionally. He says all three are connected, and to feel our best, all must be "balanced."

He says he and his practice have one goal.

"We're really trying to heal that person," Carlos says.

"We're trying to understand that person's story to help them recover and recuperate, and really truly heal holistically from it."

If you or a loved one are struggling, Mind Renewal is available to speak with you through teletherapy modalities.

Additionally, El Paso County has a list of different support services you can reach out to.