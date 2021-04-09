Law enforcement react to Biden gun control measures

News

FREMONT CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- Following President Biden's announcement Thursday, introducing several executive orders to curb gun violence in the U.S., some local law enforcement agencies are responding.

The announcement comes in the wake of mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado, and South Carolina.

"But no amendment — no amendment to the Constitution is absolute," Biden said, citing a Supreme Court ruling that outlines the parameters of free speech.

"You can’t yell...fire in a crowded movie theater and call it freedom of speech."

Following the President's announcement, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook in response, stating "the Constitutional rights of ALL citizens are not up for debate."

KRDO has reached out to the sheriff's office for comment.

