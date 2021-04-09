DNA evidence leads to 35-year-old cold case arrest

News

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities say DNA evidence lead to an arrest in a 35-year-old cold case out of Douglas County.

In 1985, Roger Dean was murdered in his Lone Tree home. Police say he and his wife were inside when an intruder held Dean at gunpoint and ultimately shot and killed him.

The Douglas County Sheriff confirmed Friday that they arrested a man in LA and he was extradited to Colorado earlier in April.

Michael Jefferson faces first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

His first court appearance is scheduled for next week.