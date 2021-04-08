Water line break forces closure of Woodmen in Falcon

News

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Woodmen Road are closed between Meridian Road and Highway 24 due to a water main break Thursday afternoon.

A worker with Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District worker told KRDO that crews were still evaluating exactly where the line broke, and what type of repairs will be required before reopening the road.

Although the damage on Thursday evening was less obvious than the recent break along South Academy in Colorado Springs, there appeared to be distinct areas of wet depressed pavement both in the median area along Woodmen and also farther east at the intersection of Woodmen and McLaughlin.

Barricades are set up at Woodmen & Meridian on the west end of the closure, and at Woodmen & Hwy 24 on the east end to keep vehicles from trying to drive on the potentially unsafe pavement.

Drivers needing to pass through the area are advised to use Rolling Thunder Way or Eastonville Road to avoid the closed area.

There is currently no timeline on when Woodmen will reopen.