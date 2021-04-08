Research shows hesitancy to get the COVID-19 vaccine is declining

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New research shows more people in the United States are open to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

New research shows that hesitancy toward the vaccine is declining, and it comes from thousands of American adults surveyed from December to February.

The Donald W. Reynold Journalism Institute, National Association of Broadcasters, and Smith Geiger Group conducted the research project. The data shows that in December 60% of Americans interviewed said they would "probably" or "definitely" get the COVID-19 vaccine. In December, 23% of those survey respondents said they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated.

Researchers asked the same people about the vaccine in February -- 68% of those Americans said they had already been vaccinated and 20% said they still didn't plan to get vaccinated.

The survey also shows that 37% of unvaccinated Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Researchers conclude that those who wish to get vaccinated are motivated by getting back to normal and personal and family safety concerns.

Those that are hesitant to get vaccinated cite concerns of safety and efficacy.

Resistance for the vaccines declined in women ages 18-34 over the two-month period. However, the research also found 26% of female Republicans remained skeptical in February, with 26% saying they will not get vaccinated, compared to 15% of male Republicans. About 11% of female Democrats told researchers they don't plan to get vaccinated, compared to 3% of male Democrats.

Research shows Black Americans are hesitant with 19% saying they "definitely won't" get a COVID-19 vaccine with another 12% saying they "probably won't."