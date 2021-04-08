New bill would grant free state park access for all Purple Heart recipients

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Lawmakers are working on getting free state park access for all Purple Heart recipients.

The Purple Heart Recipient Free State Park Access would grant free entry to any state park for veterans with a Purple Heart license plate.

Free passes would also be available through the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Office.

The bill was just passed by the House and is headed to the Senate for approval. From there, it would go to the Governor's desk to become law.

Learn more about HB21-1116 by clicking here.