Man drives off cliff in Cascade

CASCADE, Colo (KRDO)--- According to a press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department a man was taken to the hospital after driving off the side of a mountain in Cascade. Police responded to a call of a car going over the mountain edge at 10:52 Wednesday morning. When police arrived they found one man had been hurt in the accident. He was taken to the hospital by helicopter. Police are investigating what caused the man to drive off the cliff off Pikes Peak Highway.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.