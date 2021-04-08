House fire displaces Colorado Springs family

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire east of downtown Colorado Springs Thursday.

Crews responded around 2:30 p.m. that smoke and fire were coming out of the front of a house at 1311 Rushmore Dr.

Fire officials say crews quickly got the fire under control. Firefighters stayed on the scene searching for hotspots.

No one was hurt, however, the family was displaced due to damage done to the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.