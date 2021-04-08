El Paso County joint traffic safety operation on I-25 leads to 311 citations

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, April 7, the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol worked together on a traffic safety operation on I-25 throughout El Paso County.

Approximately 34 law enforcement officers were stationed between the El Paso/Pueblo County line to the El Paso/Douglas County line from 6:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

During Wednesday's operation, Deputies, Officers, and Troopers:

Contacted 266 motorists

Issued 311 citations

Took 3 DUI drivers off the roadway

Recovered 8 firearms

Made 2 felony arrets

Law enforcement officers also cited several drivers for going at least 90 mph on I-25. One driver was cited for going 102 mph.

“Over the past several years, the Pikes Peak Region has experienced a tragic rise in fatal and serious injury collisions. Many of these crashes involved dangerous driving behavior – speeding, running red lights, and other violations – that put our citizens at risk. We are committed to reducing collisions through traffic enforcement and education, and are proud to work with other area agencies in reducing the risk aggressive driving poses across our region,” said CSPD Chief Vince Niski.

According to CSPD, El Paso County led the state in traffic fatalities at 84 deaths in 2020.