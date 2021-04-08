CSU Pueblo golfer named RMAC golfer of the week

News

Colorado State University Pueblo junior golfer Andrew Ni (Edinburgh, Scotland, UK) was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Men's Golfer of the Week after placing fourth at the Mustang Intercollegiate in Goodyear, Ariz.



Ni led No. 16 CSU Pueblo to its second straight tournament title after he finished in fourth place overall at -6 under par (210) after scoring 4-under par (68) on Tuesday. Ni ended his strong weekend with scores of 69-73-68-210. Ni recorded four birdies and one eagle during round three. His eagle shot came on hole 11 par 5.



Ni ended play as the highest RMAC finisher, one stroke ahead of teammate Jamie Roberts (R-So., Kinross, Scotland, UK).