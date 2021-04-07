Two Colorado Springs fugitives caught in New Mexico

News

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRDO) -- New Mexico State Police arrested two Colorado Springs fugitives.

On March 22, police say Kameron Martinez, 19, and Eric Lockhart, 18, led officers on a high-speed chase on I-25 through Santa Fe County.

Police say the GMC pickup truck they were in was going over 90 miles per hour on I-25.

New Mexico officers discovered the pair were wanted for vehicle theft and robbery in Colorado Springs. Police say the GMC pickup truck they were in was stolen.

They're now being extradited to Colorado. The two also face additional charges in New Mexico.