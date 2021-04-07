Renovation on Colorado Springs Historic City Council Chambers set to begin

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Renovation on the Colorado Springs Historic City Council Chambers is set to begin.

Starting on April 13th, crews will start construction on the renovation.

The city says the project costs $465,000. The chambers will undergo improvements to audio and visual displays, increased seating, and other structural upgrades.

The building will be closed for 18-weeks during that work.

In the meantime, all city meetings will be held at the Colorado Springs Utilities Blue River Board Room at Plaza of the Rockies.

The renovation is expected to be done by the end of August.