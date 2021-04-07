New COVID relief for breweries, bars, and restaurants

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, April 7 is National Beer Day. In honor of the celebratory day, Senator John Hickenlooper visited Colorado Springs to shed light on the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The fund is part of the American Rescue Plan. It provides $28.6 billion in direct aid to restaurants, bars, breweries, food trucks, and more.

Grants distributed under this fund are flexible and can be used for mortgage, payroll, supplies, rent, and construction.

Women, veteran, and minority-owned businesses will have priority the first three weeks of the application period.

Applications are not yet open. Read a fact sheet on the program by clicking here.