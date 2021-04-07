Motorless Morning scheduled April 24th in Garden of the Gods park

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs' Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Departments is hosting a Motorless Morning in Garden of the Gods park.

On April 24th, there will be no access for motor vehicles within the park between 5 a.m. and noon.

Visitors can park their vehicles at the following:

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center at 1805 30th Street

Garden of the Gods Trading Post at 324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs

The overflow parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site at the corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road

A shuttle from the visitor center to the main parking lot will be available for guests who need it.

During Motorless Morning, park rules and regulations, including speed limits, still apply. However, skateboards and longboards are welcome on park roads during this event. Power-driven mobility devices will also be permitted.

At noon, the park will reopen to motor vehicles.

Designated parking for persons with disabilities is available at the Gardens of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center.

According to the city, this will be the fifth Motorless Morning held in Garden of the Gods.

The event did not happen in 2020 due to the pandemic, instead the city offered a scaled motorless event called the Early Bird Hike and Bike.

This year, that event will take place on:

May 26

June 30

July 28

August 25

September 29

For more information on Motorless Morning, click here, and for more information on Early Bird Hike and Bike, click here.