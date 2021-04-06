Non-profit organization pays off mortgage for officer who died in the Boulder King Soopers shooting

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A non-profit organization is stepping up to help the family of the Boulder Police Officer that died during the King Soopers shooting.

Officer Eric Talley was one of the ten people that died on March 22. He was the first officer at the scene.

Now, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is paying off the mortgage of Talley's house.

This is part of the foundations' Tunnel to Towers Fallen Responder Home Program, which pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty and leave behind young children.

“Officer Talley was a father of seven, an 11-year veteran of the police force and a devout Catholic. We want to thank everyone for their generosity during Holy Week. People from coast to coast came together to ensure this hero’s family can stay in the home they shared forever,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller in a statement.

The foundation said this donation will ensure Talley's wife and their seven children will be able to live in their house without having to worry about making payments.

Learn more about Tunnel to Towers by clicking here.

To help the other victims and survivors of the shooting, click here.