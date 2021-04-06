Fatal crash closes Highway 115 in both directions between G St. and County Road F45

News

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Highway 115 shut down in both directions due to a fatal crash blocking all lanes of traffic.

Colorado State Patrol says the accident happened around 6:59 p.m. Troopers say the accident involved a sedan and a semi-truck.

Two people in the sedan died on the scene and two passengers of the semi-truck were taken to a hospital.

According to CDOT, Highway 115 between G St. and County Road F45, roughly six miles north of Florence, is closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. CSP says the highway will likely be closed until midnight.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.