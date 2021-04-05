Police lose shooting suspects after a chase involving pit maneuver attempts

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police said they engaged in a car chase involving several pit maneuvers attempts, to stop suspects of a on shooting on Sunday.

According to CSPD, two officers were in a parking lot in the 3900 block of Palmer Park Blvd. around 11:20am Sunday, when the officers heard two gun shots in close proximity to them. Investigators said the officers then heard an additional volley of gun shots follow.

According to police, the officers saw two vehicles leave the parking lot across the street from them at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued one of the suspects east on Palmer Park.

CSPD said they gave authority for the officers to use a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (or pit maneuver), to try and stop the suspects, but were unsuccessful.

Investigators said the pursuit continued, turning south from Palmer Park onto Powers Blvd. After a short distance, police said they attempted two more TVIs, but both those attempts also failed to stop the suspects.

Officers continued the pursuit south on Powers, but lost the suspect's car in the area of Airport Rd and South Powers Blvd.

CSPD said officers at the scene of the shooting found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.