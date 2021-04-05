MLB to relocate All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field after pulling it from Atlanta over Georgia voting laws

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to The Associated Press, the MLB announced Monday plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Denver's Coors Field after pulling it from Atlanta over Georgia voting laws.

In a statement Friday, Major League Baseball announced the decision to move this season's All-Star Game and draft after recently passed voting laws in Georgia caused public outcry and boycotts from several companies.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.”

9News reports the last time Colorado and the Rockies hosted the All-Star Game was in 1998.

On Sunday night, Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement to 9News:

The Governor knows that Colorado is the best home for the All-Star Game, especially because Colorado also has strong laws that enable voters to cast their legal ballots any way they choose including through mail or in person. The Governor will be burning up the phones the next few days to see if there is an opening to bring the All-Star game to Denver. Gov. Jared Polis

